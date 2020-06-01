|
HICKS, Robert George (Rob). Peacefully on 29th May 2020 at Auckland Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. In his 72nd year. Beloved husband of Babette and loving father of Marc and Olivia. Dearly loved grandfather of Milla and George. Dearly loved brother of Janice (Madrid), and Laurence (Canberra). Loved uncle of Lucia, Jose, Sam, Patrick and Andre. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at St Philip's Anglican Church, 92 St Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers on Wednesday 3rd June 2020 at 1.30PM.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2020