|
|
|
FOUGERE, Robert George (Bob). Born December 1, 1927. Passed away on July 24, 2019. Shirley and family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence, baking and their donations to Bob's chosen charity. Special thanks to Colleen Baird for the lovely service, and grandchildren for their tributes. Also, special thanks to Jean Sandel Retirement Village and rest home staff for their affection, care and kindness. A big thank you Taranaki District Health Board Old People's Hub for their exceptional care and support over the last five years, and Abrahams Funeral Home for their care, respect and dignity shown to all the family. Thank you to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate Bob's life. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019