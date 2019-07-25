|
FOUGERE, Robert George (Bob). Peacefully with family by his side at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Wednesday 24th July 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for over 63 years. Loved Dad and father-in-law to Marianne and Jeff, Paul and Deirdre, Brent and Kim. Cherished Grandad to Danya, Leon and Elaine, Brent and Jess; Callum, Corey, Rebecca; Dannielle, and Helene. All messages to the Fougere family C/- P O Box 4016, New Plymouth. In Lieu of flowers donations to Make A Wish Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Bob will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019