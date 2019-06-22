|
DONALDSON, Robert George (Bob). On Thursday, 20th June 2019 Bob passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at 86 years. "The Mighty Totara of Te Maire Valley has fallen." Much loved husband of the late Colleen. Father of Alan and Catherine, Lynley and Paul, Gordon and the late Judy. Treasured Gargy of Angela, Melissa, Kent, Sam, Tom, Jessica, Scott and their partners. Adored Farm Gargy of Savanna, Rory, Mila, Luka, Greta, Caspian, Jack, Blue, Huckleberry and Isla. A Funeral Service for Bob will be held at "The Bull Shed," 303 River Road, Taumarunui at 12.30 PM on Monday 24th June. Communications to [email protected] gmail.com or [email protected] lineanddesign.co.nz Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
