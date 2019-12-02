Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
Robert George (Bob) BENNETT

BENNETT, Robert George (Bob). Regtl No. 451860, WWII, Corporal, NZ Army. On Friday 29th November 2019 at Whakatane Hospital surrounded by his loving family, in his 98th year. Loved husband of Jean. Cherished father and father in law of Mervyn and Kath, Heather, Lynda and Allan, and Barbara (deceased). Adored Granddad of Trevor and Stacey, Carl and Juanita, Anthony, Trudy and Glen, and Daniel and Nicole. Cherished Great Granddad of Jessica, Tori, Casey, Blade, Keelan and Jorja. Bob, a man very much loved whose life was well lived. A celebration of Bob's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Wednesday 4th December at 11am, followed by burial in the Returned Services section of Hillcrest Cemetery. All communications please to the Bennett family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
