Robert Geoffrey (Bob) DAWSON

DAWSON, Robert Geoffrey (Bob). On 7 May 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Vicki for so nearly 62 years. Treasured father and father- in-law of Lesley, Marian and Stuart Johnston, Trevor and Deirdre (and the late Annemarie). Much loved Grandpa of 8 grandchildren and their spouses. Great-Grandpa of 3 (and 2 halves). A service for Bob will be held at Chartwell Cooperating Church (St Albans), 124 Comries Road, Chartwell, on Friday, 17 May 2019 at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waikato Hospital Chaplaincy, and may be left at the service. All communications to the Dawson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
