THOMSON, Robert Francis (Bob). From Tuatapere Southland, Bob passed away suddenly while visiting family in Ohinewai on Tuesday the 16th of July 2019; aged 86 years. Loving husband of Martha. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Ele and her fiancee Gavin, Ewen and Nicole, and Dan and his partner Mandie. Adored Poppa of Olivia, Josh, and Cade. "Remembered with love, we will never forget you". A Service for Bob will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Manukau on Tuesday the 23rd of July at 11:00am. All communication to Fountains: 09-298 2957
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019