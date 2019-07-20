Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Francis (Bob) THOMSON

Add a Memory
Robert Francis (Bob) THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Robert Francis (Bob). From Tuatapere Southland, Bob passed away suddenly while visiting family in Ohinewai on Tuesday the 16th of July 2019; aged 86 years. Loving husband of Martha. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew, Ele and her fiancee Gavin, Ewen and Nicole, and Dan and his partner Mandie. Adored Poppa of Olivia, Josh, and Cade. "Remembered with love, we will never forget you". A Service for Bob will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Manukau on Tuesday the 23rd of July at 11:00am. All communication to Fountains: 09-298 2957



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.