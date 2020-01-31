Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert NEWTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Francis NEWTON

Add a Memory
Robert Francis NEWTON Notice
NEWTON, Robert Francis. Passed peacefully on the 27th January 2020 aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Elaine, father and father in law of Michelle and John, Bernadette and Roger, and Pauline. Treasured grandad of Jacob, Sarah and Jessica. Forever in our hearts. A family service was held for Rob as per his wishes and he has been buried at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Newton family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -