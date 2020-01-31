|
NEWTON, Robert Francis. Passed peacefully on the 27th January 2020 aged 74 years. Beloved husband of Elaine, father and father in law of Michelle and John, Bernadette and Roger, and Pauline. Treasured grandad of Jacob, Sarah and Jessica. Forever in our hearts. A family service was held for Rob as per his wishes and he has been buried at Maunu Park Cemetery. All communications to the Newton family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020