Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
03-218 4095
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
Robert Ernest MONTEATH

Robert Ernest MONTEATH Notice
MONTEATH, Robert Ernest. Passed away at Southland Hospital on 20 August 2020, aged 85 years. Loving husband of the late Heather, loved father and father-in- law of Barbara and Rodney (Australia), David and Susan (Dunedin) and John (Canada). Beloved Grandad of Stephanie, Cameron and Darcy and loved brother of Ngaire (Te Puke), and the late Frances and Helen. A service to remember Robert's life will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets Invercargill, 1.30pm on Friday 28th August 2020 followed by a private cremation. Please be aware of the Covid19 restrictions in place on the day of the service - these may include restrictions on mass gatherings. You are warmly invited to join the family via the Livestream link at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ livestreams No flowers by request please. Messages may be sent to 107 Signal Hill Road Dunedin, or to Robert's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
