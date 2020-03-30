|
THORNE, Robert Edward. Passed away peacefully at home on 27 March 2020 surrounded by his family after a brave battle with cancer. Bob lived his life for Judy and his children, Lisa and Aaron and gave his unqualified love to their partners Peter and Sarah and his grandchildren Harry, Hugo and Chloe and Cooper and Braxton. He will be sorely missed by his wider family - his parents-in-law Joyce and the late Bert Clarry and his in-laws, Bev and Brent Harman and Bruce Clarry. 'Bob, you brought so much happiness to all of us and you will live in our hearts forever.' Due to the current situation, Bob will be farewelled by his family. The date for a memorial service will be advised when the restrictions are lifted. The family wishes to thank Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful support. Messages to Judy and family to 171 Oceanbeach Road, Mount Maunganui or judythorne.nz@gmail.com. Kindly make donations to Waipuna Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020