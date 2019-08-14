|
GOODHEW, Robert Earl. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 13th August 2019, in his 84th year. Loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved Dad to Stu and Lou, Murray and Vicky, Marg and Greg Northcott. Poppa to Carla and Rob, Daniel and Janelle; Gareth and Carissa, Adrian; Mckenzie, and Cole. Great Poppa to Luca. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Aparangi Care Facility. In accordance with Rob's wishes a private cremation has taken place. To Celebrate Rob's life we will be having drinks at the Pirongia Bowling Club on Sunday 18th August at 11am. All welcome. Communications to the Goodhew family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 14, 2019