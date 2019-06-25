Home

Robert Douglas McRAE

Robert Douglas McRAE Notice
Mc RAE, Robert Douglas. Peacefully on 23rd June 2019; aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Mary. Loved Dad of Debbie, Joanne, Michelle, Gaylene and Kym, and their partners. Father of Douglas and Grant, and their families. Loved grandad and great grandad to many. Will be sadly missed A service celebrating Robert's life will be held at Warkworth R.S.A. Clubrooms, Neville Street, Warkworth on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 11:00am, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
