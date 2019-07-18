Home

Robert (Bruce) DEAN

Robert (Bruce) DEAN Notice
DEAN, Robert (Bruce). Born October 21, 1948. Bruce passed away suddenly at his home on the 15th July 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Terrieann, father and father-in-law of Danelle and Keith, Kielly and Nichola. Loving grand-dad and great-granddad. Loving step-dad to Megan and the late Benjamin. Loving brother to Colleen, Ross, Greg and Debbie. And respected friend and great mate to many. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Westgate Baptist Church, 67 Hobsonville Road, West Harbour on Saturday, 20 July at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kumeu Rotary Club, The Secretary, Malcolm Powell, phone 027 297 0686 [email protected] so Rotary can continue with Bruce's community recycle project.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019
