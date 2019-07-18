|
DEAN, Robert (Bruce). Born October 21, 1948. Bruce passed away suddenly at his home on the 15th July 2019. Dearly beloved husband of Terrieann, father and father-in-law of Danelle and Keith, Kielly and Nichola. Loving grand-dad and great-granddad. Loving step-dad to Megan and the late Benjamin. Loving brother to Colleen, Ross, Greg and Debbie. And respected friend and great mate to many. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Westgate Baptist Church, 67 Hobsonville Road, West Harbour on Saturday, 20 July at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kumeu Rotary Club, The Secretary, Malcolm Powell, phone 027 297 0686 [email protected] so Rotary can continue with Bruce's community recycle project.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019