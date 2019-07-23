Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert YOUNGMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert David (Bob) YOUNGMAN

Add a Memory
Robert David (Bob) YOUNGMAN Notice
YOUNGMAN, Robert David (Bob). Passed away on 20 July 2019 at Rotorua Hospital, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late, Airinne. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Tony Fairfield, Geoffrey and Joanne Youngman and Jocelyn and Mark Bradley. Loved grandfather of Annalisa, Phil, Laura, Michael, Ashleigh, Ben and Jarid. Great-Grandfather of Max, Connor, Lucas and Ollie. Friend of Beverley Small. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Bob's life will be held at St Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 8 Finchley Road, Torbay on Thursday 25 July 2019 at 12 noon. In Lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice. [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.