YOUNGMAN, Robert David (Bob). Passed away on 20 July 2019 at Rotorua Hospital, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late, Airinne. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Tony Fairfield, Geoffrey and Joanne Youngman and Jocelyn and Mark Bradley. Loved grandfather of Annalisa, Phil, Laura, Michael, Ashleigh, Ben and Jarid. Great-Grandfather of Max, Connor, Lucas and Ollie. Friend of Beverley Small. A Funeral Mass to celebrate Bob's life will be held at St Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 8 Finchley Road, Torbay on Thursday 25 July 2019 at 12 noon. In Lieu of flowers, donations to North Shore Hospice. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019