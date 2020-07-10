Home

Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Auckland Memorial Park Cottage
2163 East Coast Road
Silverdale
Robert Dale NOYE Notice
NOYE, Robert Dale. Passed away peacefully on 8 July 2020 after a battle with cancer. Loving husband of the late Miriam. Loved father and father in law of Suzanne and Michael, Warren and Lyn, Brent and Paulette. Pops to his grandchildren Dana, Annamiek, Mariska, Alicia, Matthew, Nathan, James and William. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at the Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village. A service for Dale will be held at Auckland Memorial Park Cottage 2163 East Coast Road Silverdale on Thursday 16 July at 2.30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2020
