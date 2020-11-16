|
FULTON, Robert Cooper (Bob). Bob passed away at Auckland Hospital in the early hours of Saturday 14 November 2020; aged 88 years. Loving husband of Jan for 56 years. Devoted dad to Sandra and Steve (Brisbane), David and Blair, and the late Bruce. Loved poppa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother of the late Peter. Brother-in-law to Lyn and John Pope, and Robert and Fa'ao'o Edwards; and uncle to his nephews, nieces and their families. Bob led a full life devoting most of his time to professional Photography and the Lions Club of Avondale. Our grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Catherine Lodge who cared for Bob over the past few years, supporting him and his family. At Bob's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2020