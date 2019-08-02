|
|
|
JENNINGS, Robert Conrad (Con). Passed away peacefully, Wednesday the 31st July 2019. Loving husband of 67 years to Barbara. Loving Dad and father-in-law of Sharon and Paul, Bob and Sharon, Vicki and Robbie and Kathryn and Chris. Grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. A service for Con will be held 3.00pm, Monday 5 August 2019, at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. Thank you to Rotorua and Taupo Hospitals and St Johns Wood Rest Home for their care of Con during his illness. All communications c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019