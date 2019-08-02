Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert JENNINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Conrad (Con) JENNINGS

Add a Memory
Robert Conrad (Con) JENNINGS Notice
JENNINGS, Robert Conrad (Con). Passed away peacefully, Wednesday the 31st July 2019. Loving husband of 67 years to Barbara. Loving Dad and father-in-law of Sharon and Paul, Bob and Sharon, Vicki and Robbie and Kathryn and Chris. Grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. A service for Con will be held 3.00pm, Monday 5 August 2019, at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo. Thank you to Rotorua and Taupo Hospitals and St Johns Wood Rest Home for their care of Con during his illness. All communications c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.