SPURDLE, Robert Clement (Bob). Bob was approached with an offer he didn't want to refuse, playing the Saxophone in Heavens Bug Band so he left to take up this position on Friday 19th June 2020. He's joined his beautiful girl Mum (Margaret Raye) and other dear friends and family, for dancing, laugher and fun. No longer encumbered by glaucoma, constant falls, and heart ache from the loss of people so dear to him. What a difference a week makes ha? You were such an unfailing generous man, and so many people benefited from this generosity. What an amazingly talented man you were, why didn't you share your life stories with us more? Omg you were in a Scottish band, and a drummer in a band apart from being a master welder and amazing at belting out a song or three on the Saxophone. Dad thank you for the past two years of giggle worthy antics. How awesome at 93 you were! Still computer savvy and as sharp as a tack. Thank you from Bob's family to all those involved in caring of Bob at Summerset, Karaka. A special thanks goes to the stroke team on Ward 31 at Middlemore Hospital for last weeks compassionate care. A private family celebration of Dad's life has been held, but if you knew Bob, raise your beer glass and say thanks for some of the good times you may have shared. If you want to share some memories or condolences please write to Leonie Emery, 26 Cowan Street, Ponsonby 1011 and the messages will be passed on to Anne and Roy Hall, Kevin Spurdle, Neville and Dian Spurdle and Edward Spurdle oh and me Leonie. RIP. Robberty Bob, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad Time to Belt out What a Wonderful World on your Sax. Love ya Dad Ensom Funeral Services 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020