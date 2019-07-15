|
MOODY, Robert Claude (Bob). Reg No 444071 J Force WW11 Born 4th April 1923 - Passed away, 12th July 2019. In his 97th year Dearly loved husband of the late Phyllis, Loved Dad of Linda and Russell, Pat and the late Phillip, Gary and Irene, Glenis and Grant. Fun Grandfather of 9, Great Grandfather of 16 and Great Great Grandfather of 5. "We were so lucky to have for so long Dad" A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 1-30pm. Private Cremation All communications to P O Box 151 Taupo 35 Wellington Street, Howick Ph 534 7300
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019