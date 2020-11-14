Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church
8 Motutapu Avenue
Manly
KNIGHT, Robert Charles (Bob). Serv No. 77041, W.O., RNZAF. Malaysia. On 10th November, 2020 peacefully, at the North Shore Hospital, aged 97 years. Dearly Loved husband of the late Bette. Loved father and father-in law of Wayne and Maureen, and Sue and John, loved grandad of his 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Francis by the Sea Catholic Church, 8 Motutapu Avenue, Manly on Tuesday, the 17th of November 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff at The Beachfront Rest Home and Ward 11 North Shore Hospital for their love and care. All communications to "The Knight Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943, New Zealand.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2020
