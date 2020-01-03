Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HOSKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles (Rob) HOSKIN

Add a Memory
Robert Charles (Rob) HOSKIN Notice
HOSKIN, Robert Charles (Rob). After a courageous 12 month battle, Rob passed away peacefully in his sleep on 1st January 2020. Dearly loved soul mate of Heather. Loved father of Andrea and Jesse. Loved Poppa of Ashanti, Israel, Coden, Jacob and Ryker. Number 1 son of Nelson and Margaret Hoskin. Loved brother of Sheryll and Jenny, and Trevor and Yvonne and treasured uncle and great mate to so many. "Ride On" A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Monday 6th January at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -