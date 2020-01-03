|
HOSKIN, Robert Charles (Rob). After a courageous 12 month battle, Rob passed away peacefully in his sleep on 1st January 2020. Dearly loved soul mate of Heather. Loved father of Andrea and Jesse. Loved Poppa of Ashanti, Israel, Coden, Jacob and Ryker. Number 1 son of Nelson and Margaret Hoskin. Loved brother of Sheryll and Jenny, and Trevor and Yvonne and treasured uncle and great mate to so many. "Ride On" A service to celebrate Rob's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, corner of Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura on Monday 6th January at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 3, 2020