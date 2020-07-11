|
|
|
HATTIE, Robert Charles. On July 7, 2020 surrounded by family, aged 65 years. Late of Orere Point. Treasured husband of Sonya. Much loved dad of Graeme and Gemma, and Benjamin. Adored grandpa of Elsie and Lochie. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Sunday July 19th 2020 at 2.00 pm. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020