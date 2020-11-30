|
CARLIN, Robert (Roy). On 27th November 2020, aged 79 years. Treasured husband and dad of Ellen, Michael, Alison and the late Michele. Much loved brother of Jennifer (Nth Ireland). We love you, miss you already, but you will always be with us. Roy fought to the last to stay with us. A funeral service for Roy will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, St Johns, Auckland on Thursday 3 December at 11 am, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Mercy Hospice, Ward 64 Auckland Hospital and the St John Ambulance for the caring and respectful way Roy was cared for. In lieu of flowers a donation to Mercy Hospice (www.mercyhospice.org.nz) or St John Ambulance (www.stjohn.org.nz) would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020