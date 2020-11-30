Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert CARLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Roy) CARLIN

Add a Memory
Robert (Roy) CARLIN Notice
CARLIN, Robert (Roy). On 27th November 2020, aged 79 years. Treasured husband and dad of Ellen, Michael, Alison and the late Michele. Much loved brother of Jennifer (Nth Ireland). We love you, miss you already, but you will always be with us. Roy fought to the last to stay with us. A funeral service for Roy will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St Johns Road, St Johns, Auckland on Thursday 3 December at 11 am, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to Mercy Hospice, Ward 64 Auckland Hospital and the St John Ambulance for the caring and respectful way Roy was cared for. In lieu of flowers a donation to Mercy Hospice (www.mercyhospice.org.nz) or St John Ambulance (www.stjohn.org.nz) would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -