Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Robert Bryant (Bob) HILDRETH

Robert Bryant (Bob) HILDRETH Notice
HILDRETH, Robert Bryant (Bob). On 15th July 2020, peacefully at home with his family, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband, soul mate, best friend and rock of Kath. Adored father of Esther and Anne; always our hero. Loved father in law to Ben and John. Loved Poppa & master model maker to Toby, Levi, Harvey and Max. Sadly missed but never forgotten. This is a celebration of his life and he loved bright colours, so please wear something that makes you happy. A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West Street, Tuakau on Monday 20th July at 11am to be followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020
