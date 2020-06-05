|
|
|
VINCENT, Robert Bruce (Rob). Died peacefully on 4 June 2020 after sudden illness, aged 89. Loved husband to the late Joy. Much loved Dad to Judy and Tim, Grant and Karena, Pam, Gaye and David, Linda and Peter, Christine and Campbell. Loved Grandad and Great Grandad to many! Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Notice: Due to family members living overseas being unable to be here due to travel restrictions, a private family time and cremation will be held on Saturday but a memorial celebration of Dad's life open to all will be held at a later date. We trust you all understand. Thank you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2020