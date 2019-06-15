|
JORDAN, Robert Bruce (Bob). Passed away peacefully on 12 June 2019. Loved father of Simon and Sarah. Dearly loved husband of Sabai, and the late Lynne. Loved father in law of Carolyn and Layton. Much loved grandfather of Nikita and Romford (the dog). A service for Bob will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, on Monday, 17 June 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Kaimai Ridgeway Trust and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Jordan family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
