FERGUSON, Robert Bruce (Bruce). REGTL. No 649091, NZ Army, B Company Senzaki Japan. On Wednesday 1st April 2020 peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, aged 95 years. Most dearly loved husband and best friend to Paula, forever yours. Much loved and cherished father and father inlaw to Megan and Wayne Aldridge (Whakatane), Nicola and Glenn Roberts (Cambridge). Very proud and loving Grandpa to Jessica, Ethan, Corbin, Aston and Hagan. XXXXX. Very special brother to John, Helen and Peter, and the late Gwen, Neil, Nancy, Pat and Judy. Adored and treasured uncle to his many nieces and nephews. It was an honour for me to be friends with some truly awesome people !! In accordance with Bruce's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications please to the Ferguson Family, 35D Douglas Street, Whakatane 3120.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
