TENNENT, Robert Browne (Bob)
Passed away 20th April 2020, in his 70th year. Dearly loved husband of Kim Trang Bui Thi, much-loved father of Meaghan, Rob and Robert, grandfather of River, Ireland, Coco, Melluchra and Fender. Big brother of Rosemary, David, Murray and Bruce and good friend to so many. Remembered fondly as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, friend and colleague.
A deeply intelligent, independent and well-respected man. He confronted his illness with strength, dignity and a scientist's resolve to face facts without letting them overwhelm him. His family gained inspiration in his last months from his dignity, grace, refusal to feel sorry for himself, his openness to receiving and offering love and his joy in time spent with family and friends. Thanks to Waikato Oncology, Thames Hospital, Cascades Hospital Care and Hospice Waikato for your care for Bob.
A private family funeral has been arranged. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Waikato (hospicewaikato.org.nz) appreciated. All correspondence to 33 Benner Drive, Ngatea.
To request access to live stream of funeral email [email protected] by Monday evening.
