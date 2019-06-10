|
|
|
BROWN, Robert (Neil). Passed away peacefully June 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. In his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Jill, dad of Gordon and Darren, special Pop to Ben (deceased), Dylan, Eden, also loved Pop of Donna, Renee, Chelsea and families. Treasured memories. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday June 12 at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neurone Society would be gratefully accepted. Message may be sent to the Brown family, c/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Rd, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019
Read More