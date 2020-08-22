Home

ELLIOTT, Robert Bartlett. Professor Sir Bob Elliott died peacefully at home with his family on the morning of the 21st of August 2020. Much loved husband for 63 years of Betsy. Loving and proud father of Tom, Sue, Sandy, Richard and David. Father-in- law to Gayle, Mark, Annabel, Julz and Julia. Much loved grandfather to Becky, Vanessa, Nick, Sophie, Rosabelle, Caroline, Hamish, Marie, William, Andrew and Lucas. You will be sadly missed. Due to the current funeral restrictions there will a private family funeral, followed by a memorial service at a time when there are no restrictions on the number of people who can gather. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cure Kids.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020
