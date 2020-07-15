|
WELCH, Robert Arthur Sandel. ONZM, PhD Died suddenly on Sunday July 12th 2020, aged 81. Beloved husband of Alexandra Barratt. Loved father of Sarah, Jim, Jennifer, and David. Stepfather to Kirsten, Matthew, and Adam. Grandfather to Cameron, Claudia, Felix, Thomas, Leo, Atom, and Aotahi. Great Grandfather to Nicholas, Amelia, and Daisy. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Parkinson's NZ. A funeral will be held at the Hamilton Cemetery Chapel, Saturday July 18th at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020