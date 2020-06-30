|
NOBLE, Robert Archibald. On June 28, 2020 peacefully at Lexham Park, Katikati. In his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loved father of Dorothy and Max, Phillip, Chris and Barbara, Margaret and Noel, Glenn, and Shirley and Dave. Treasured "Grandad Robert" of 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A very special thank you for the wonderful care Robert received at Lexham Park. A Memorial service for Robert will be held at The Hub, Talisman Drive, Katikati on Friday, July 3 at 11am. In preference to floral tributes a memorial donation may be made to the Order of St John, these may be left at the service. All communications please to The Noble Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020