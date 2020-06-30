Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Hub
Talisman Drive
Katikati
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert NOBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Archibald NOBLE

Add a Memory
Robert Archibald NOBLE Notice
NOBLE, Robert Archibald. On June 28, 2020 peacefully at Lexham Park, Katikati. In his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Judy. Loved father of Dorothy and Max, Phillip, Chris and Barbara, Margaret and Noel, Glenn, and Shirley and Dave. Treasured "Grandad Robert" of 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. A very special thank you for the wonderful care Robert received at Lexham Park. A Memorial service for Robert will be held at The Hub, Talisman Drive, Katikati on Friday, July 3 at 11am. In preference to floral tributes a memorial donation may be made to the Order of St John, these may be left at the service. All communications please to The Noble Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -