DONALD, Robert Archibald Heyward. On 23 June 2019 peacefully at Shalom Court. Loved partner of Lynda. Loved father of Katie Brother and brother in law of Rick and Gens, Ian and Sal. Uncle to Eliza, Stephanie, Richard, William and Julia and Sarah. Great Uncle to Oscar and Marvin, Poppy, Evie and Skye. Special thanks to all the Staff of Shalom Court for their loving care and support of Robert. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice Auckland. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay on Wednesday 26 June at 12noon. Communications c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 25 to June 26, 2019
