Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:00 a.m.
British Summer Time
Abingdon
Robert Andrew (Bob) WILSON

Robert Andrew (Bob) WILSON Notice
WILSON, Robert Andrew (Bob). Passed away in England, aged 76 years. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Educated Hamilton West School, Maeroa Intermediate, HBHS, Auckland and VictoriaUniversities. A highly respected archaeology animal bone specialist. Bob's funeral will be held 10.00 a.m. British Summer Time on May 5, 2020 at Abingdon, England. Messages may be given to Neal (07) 856-4080 or Jan (07) 870-3273.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
