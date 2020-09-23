|
|
|
WALLACE, Robert Andrew (Robbie). Born 7th June 1935 at Te Awamutu. Dearest only son of Archie Douglas Wallace and Dorothy (nee Langley) Wallace. Passed away peacefully at home with family on 21st September 2020. Dearly loved husband of 62 years of Colleen, father and father in law of Douglas and Kathy, Vicky Kay, Sam, Hugh and Janet. Much loved Grandad Robbie of Alana and Hamish, Louise and Thomas, Hannah, Felicity and Tau, Bessie, Robert, Fiona and Phillippa. Great Grandad of Mia, Luca and Harry. A service for Robbie will be held at St John's Angilcan Church, Arawata St, Te Awamutu at 1.00pm on Friday 25th September. The service will be livestreamed and the link is https://iframe.dacast. com/b/139405/c/564714 In lieu of flowers a kind donation to NZ Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. All communications to the Wallace family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020