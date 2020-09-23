Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St John's Angilcan Church
rawata St
Te Awamutu
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Andrew (Robbie) WALLACE

Add a Memory
Robert Andrew (Robbie) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Robert Andrew (Robbie). Born 7th June 1935 at Te Awamutu. Dearest only son of Archie Douglas Wallace and Dorothy (nee Langley) Wallace. Passed away peacefully at home with family on 21st September 2020. Dearly loved husband of 62 years of Colleen, father and father in law of Douglas and Kathy, Vicky Kay, Sam, Hugh and Janet. Much loved Grandad Robbie of Alana and Hamish, Louise and Thomas, Hannah, Felicity and Tau, Bessie, Robert, Fiona and Phillippa. Great Grandad of Mia, Luca and Harry. A service for Robbie will be held at St John's Angilcan Church, Arawata St, Te Awamutu at 1.00pm on Friday 25th September. The service will be livestreamed and the link is https://iframe.dacast. com/b/139405/c/564714 In lieu of flowers a kind donation to NZ Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. All communications to the Wallace family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -