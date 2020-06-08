Home

HOANI, Robert Andrew. Passed away suddenly on Thursday 4th June 2020 at 10.30pm with his family by his side. Son of the Late Phillip (Senior) and Martha Hoani (nee Kanara). Father to Shannon, Robert, Trevor and Nicky. Husband to Jocelyn Hoani. Papa to his loving mokopuna Summer, Sky, Starbright, Harmony, Violet and Magic. Robert will be laying in state at his home, 16 Terry Cresent, Kaitaia. Robert will laid to rest at Matai Urupa, Motukaraka on Monday 8th June 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2020
