Robert Allan (Bob) McDONALD

Robert Allan (Bob) McDONALD Notice
MCDONALD, Robert Allan (Bob). Aged 86 years young (RNZN 13480). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Shirley for 63 years; much loved Dad and Father-in-Law of Murray and Von, Rhonda and Garry and Carol and Brent. A fantastic grandad to his eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He lived his life to the full and will be greatly missed by us all. Bob will cremated privately, prior to a memorial service to be held at the St Columba Presbyterian Church, 502 Otumoetai Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 3rd June at 2.00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
