More Obituaries for Robert HAMILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Allan "Rob" HAMILTON

Robert Allan "Rob" HAMILTON Notice
Unexpectedly, at Thames Hospital on 17th September, 2020; aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Raewyn for the past 48 years. Much loved Dad of Ngaire, Matthew and Jonine. Cherished Poppa of Elijah, Seth, and Hayden. Loved eldest son of Ailsa and the late Graham, and much loved brother of Bruce (all from Edgecumbe).

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Rob’s service will be livestreamed. To receive the password, please email: [email protected] .

A Celebration of Rob’s life will be held for family and close friends at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, Thames, today Tuesday 22nd September at 1:00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2020
