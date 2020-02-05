|
CAVE, Rob. Sadly passed on 2nd February 2020 after a brave battle, aged 81. Much loved husband, dad, poppa chocolate, brother, uncle, cousin, brother in law and friend. "Will be forever missed." A special thank you to District Nurse Andrea and Hospice Waikato. A private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to help celebrate Rob's life at the Te Awamutu RSA on Saturday, 8th February at 1pm. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020