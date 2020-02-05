Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Te Awamutu RSA
Resources
More Obituaries for Rob CAVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rob CAVE

Add a Memory
Rob CAVE Notice
CAVE, Rob. Sadly passed on 2nd February 2020 after a brave battle, aged 81. Much loved husband, dad, poppa chocolate, brother, uncle, cousin, brother in law and friend. "Will be forever missed." A special thank you to District Nurse Andrea and Hospice Waikato. A private cremation has been held. Family and friends are invited to help celebrate Rob's life at the Te Awamutu RSA on Saturday, 8th February at 1pm. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rob's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -