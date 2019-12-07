Home

Riwi (James) NIHA

Riwi (James) NIHA Notice
NIHA, Riwi (James). 10 September 1942 - 30 November 2019. Passed away peacefully at Whakatane Hospital surrounded by family, aged 77 years. Much loved Husband of Patricia Niha. Father, father-in-law, and grandad of Donna and Andre, Hemi and Keena, Niki, Mike and Tasha, Harley and Molly, Tahuahi, Natalye and the late Kayla - moko Tuarua Jack, Thomas and Eden. At Riwi's request, a Private Cremation was held at Hillcrest Monday 2nd December. All communications to the Niha Whanau, 38 Nesbitt Street, Matata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
