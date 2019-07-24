|
|
|
WINTERBOTTOM, Rita. Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on 21st July, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Derek, loving mother of Alyson, Diane, Robert and Wendy, Stephen and Tracey. Adored Nana and Gran of Jim, Shelley, Mathew, Eleanor, Lauren, Jess, Ryan and Kate. Cherished Great Gran of Maia, Cayne, William, Jackson, Zavier and Sophia. Great Great Grandmother of Kyleigh. Mum will be at home, all are welcome to visit. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa on Friday 26th July, 2019 at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019