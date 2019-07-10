Home

Rita THWAITES

Rita THWAITES Notice
THWAITES, Rita. 25 May 1919 - 12 June 2019. Freda and family would like to thank friends for their kindness, phone calls, flowers, cards and support shown to us on the passing of our loved Mum, Nana and Granny. Many thanks to all Rita's friends who were always calling in to see her carers from Healthcare NZ, St Johns, Tauranga Hospital and Staff at Cedar Manor. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019
