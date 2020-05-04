Home

SIMIONA, Mendes-Burrows Rita. On May 03, 2018 Born January 08, 1930 For a very special mum, wherever life leads us and whatever the future holds we leave it in God' hands the one thing we both have is each other and our faith. Thanks for being the most wonderful mum who once shared smiles, laughter, tears and joy with unconditional love. A great mum is a mum who gives her family so many reasons to feel special, and I'm truly grateful. With loving wishes and blessings. Love from Josephine, Thomas and kids.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
