Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 p.m.
North Shore Memorial Park
235 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Rita Marjorie WILLIAMSON


1943 - 2019
Rita Marjorie WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Rita Marjorie. Born July 20, 1943. Rita Majorie Williamson died suddenly on 12th November 2019. She was at home, surrounded by her beloved family and dogs. Rita was dearly loved by Alan, her husband, her daughter and son-in-law, Emma and Ray, and her son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Kirsty. Rita adored her four beautiful grandchildren, Louis, Patrick, Angus and Kioni; they will miss their nanny so much. Rita's many, many friends know how much she loved a party. The family invite everyone to give Rita the send-off that she deserves. The celebration of Rita's life will be held at 1pm on Friday 15th November at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany and all are welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
