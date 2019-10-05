|
TODD, Rita Marion (nee Stewart). On Thursday, 3rd October 2019, peacefully, at Evelyn Page Retirement Village Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg. Loved mother and mother in law of Brenda and Allen, Marilyn and Steve. Loved Gran of John, Paul, Marie, Craig and Brett. Loved Great Gran of Sarah, Jordan, Isabel, Eva, Skyla, Lily, Olivia, Annabelle and Penelope. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held at The North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Tuesday, the 8th of October 2019 at 2:30 PM
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019