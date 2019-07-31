|
DIDOVICH, Rita Lorraine. Rita passed away peacefully on Monday 29 July 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished wife of Les for 59 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Reg, Cheryl and John, Paddy and Roz. Treasured grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held on Thursday 1 August at 2.00pm in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John's Ambulance may be left at the chapel or made direct to www.stjohn.org.nz/ Support-us/donate/ heartofgoldannualappeal2019/ Communications may be made to Rita's Family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019