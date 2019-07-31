Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Rita Lorraine DIDOVICH

DIDOVICH, Rita Lorraine. Rita passed away peacefully on Monday 29 July 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished wife of Les for 59 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Reg, Cheryl and John, Paddy and Roz. Treasured grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held on Thursday 1 August at 2.00pm in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John's Ambulance may be left at the chapel or made direct to www.stjohn.org.nz/ Support-us/donate/ heartofgoldannualappeal2019/ Communications may be made to Rita's Family c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
