LALICH, Rita (nee Portland). Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge on 20 October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Laurie for 70 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Keith, Terry and Jeanette, Trevor and Elly. Dearly loved Nana to Simon and Taz, Daniel and Jess, Bradley and Dawn, Kendal. Loved Ol' Nana to Meadow and Bowie, Harlen, Sadie, Evie and Harley. Nana Rita to many. Thanks to the staff and management at the St Kilda Care Home for their loving care. Rita will be at Trevor and Elly's home from Friday until the celebration of her life. This will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville on Wednesday, 28 October 2020 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, PO Box 99 650, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Lalich family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020