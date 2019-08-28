|
ROWSELL, Rita Kathleen. Peacefully on 22nd August 2019; in her 99th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late Raymond. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Rose and the late George; Stephanie, the late Tim, and Murray; Juanita and David; Steve and Bridget; the late Les; Verity and Alan; and Terry and Lauretta. Loved Grandma of Dami and Val; Ashley and Julian; Anna and Peter; Becky, Ben, Sam and Jimmy; Damian, Shane and Warren; Alexis and Claire; Luke, Holly and Essie; and 29 great grandchildren. A service celebrating Rita's life will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Saturday 7th September 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by burial at Matakana Cemetery. Communications to S Allison, 117 Deep Creek Road, Torbay, Auckland 0630.
