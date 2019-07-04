Home

Rita June INCH

Rita June INCH Notice
INCH, Rita June. Passed away surrounded by family at Auckland Hospital on Tuesday 2 July 2019, aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Marsden, and adored Mum of Bradley and Wyman. You will be missed by many. A service for Rita will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland on Tuesday 9 July at 10.00am followed by private cremation. Rita's casket will be at home from Friday morning until Monday 10am if you would like to pay your respects.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2019
