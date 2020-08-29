Home

Rita Joy (Joy) SIMPSON

Rita Joy (Joy) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Rita Joy (Joy). Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 22nd August 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved mother of Megan, Nicola, Sean, Heather and Gareth, and step-mum to Sarah and Kate. Cherished grandmother of Paige, Brooke, Daniel, Joshua, Ben, Gabrielle, Zachary, Mason and Charlie; newly great grandmother of Luke; beloved daughter of the late Allon and Rita Carr; dearest sister to Anne and John; mother-in-law to Mark, Sam, Diana, Andrew, Jennifer; devoted partner to Pat. Due to current restrictions, a Private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's NZ.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
