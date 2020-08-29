|
SIMPSON, Rita Joy (Joy). Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 22nd August 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved mother of Megan, Nicola, Sean, Heather and Gareth, and step-mum to Sarah and Kate. Cherished grandmother of Paige, Brooke, Daniel, Joshua, Ben, Gabrielle, Zachary, Mason and Charlie; newly great grandmother of Luke; beloved daughter of the late Allon and Rita Carr; dearest sister to Anne and John; mother-in-law to Mark, Sam, Diana, Andrew, Jennifer; devoted partner to Pat. Due to current restrictions, a Private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020